The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 95

Episodes
S8 Ep. 95 - Hugh Jackman, Mimi Webb
Wolverine is here! Hugh Jackman sharpens his claws as he takes on Stephen Colbert for some man-on-wolf action! Plus, British TikTok sensation Mimi Webb performs music from her debut album "Amelia".
S8 Ep. 94 - Shania Twain, Ayo Edebiri
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as his guest Shania Twain shares her thoughts about her new album, Queen of Me, and comedian Ayo Edebiri talks on the kitchen dramedy The Bear.
S8 Ep. 93 - Danai Gurira, Jeremy Pope, Ingrid Andress
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 92 - Janelle Monae, Cooking With Jamie Oliver
RandB singer Janelle Monae talks about her role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and guest judging on RuPaul's Drag Race, followed by Stephen cooking up a storm with chef Jamie Oliver.