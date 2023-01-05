The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 87

Episodes
S8 Ep. 87 - Shania Twain, Ayo Edebiri
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 86 - Former First Lady Of The United States Michelle Obama, Quinta Brunson, Tom Papa
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 85 - Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, Louis Cato
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 84 - George Clooney, Alex G
Join Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest news updates and catches up with the always cool George Clooney. Plus, Alex G performs music from his new album "God Save the Animals".