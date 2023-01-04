The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 86
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Thu 5 Jan 2023Expires: in 7 days

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 86 - Former First Lady Of The United States Michelle Obama, Quinta Brunson, Tom Papa

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 85 - Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, Louis Cato

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 84 - George Clooney, Alex G

Join Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest news updates and catches up with the always cool George Clooney. Plus, Alex G performs music from his new album "God Save the Animals".

40 mins

S8 Ep. 83 - Dr. Anthony Fauci, Cody Keenan

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he engages in candid conversations with Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci, plus former speechwriter to Barrack Obama, Cody Keenan.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 82 - Michelle Williams, Winners Of " Pickled "

Join Stephen Colbert as he catches up with actress Michelle Williams. Then, meet the winners of Comic Relief's first ever celebrity Pickleball championship. Who will raise the inaugural Colbert Cup?

Season 8