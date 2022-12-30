The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 83
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 31 Dec 2022Expires: in 6 days

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he engages in candid conversations with Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci, plus former speechwriter to Barrack Obama, Cody Keenan.

image-placeholder40 mins

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 82 - Michelle Williams, Winners Of " Pickled "

Join Stephen Colbert as he catches up with actress Michelle Williams. Then, meet the winners of Comic Relief's first ever celebrity Pickleball championship. Who will raise the inaugural Colbert Cup?

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 81 - John Krasinski, Sarah Polley

Join Stephen Colbert as he catches up with John Krasinski, who talks about his return to action in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3, and Sarah Polley discusses directing the drama Women Talking.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 80 - Alicia Keys, Eddie Izzard

Alicia Keys discusses Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over and also performs. Plus, comedian Eddie Izzard talks about coming to New York to perform Charles Dickens' Great Expectations.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 79 - The Late Show Presents: A Very Cold War Christmas, Rupaul, Ed Sheeran

Tonight on The Late Show RuPaul discusses hosting the puzzle competition Lingo followed by a performance from Ed Sheeran. Plus some festive cheer as Stephen Colbert presents A Very Cold War Christmas.

