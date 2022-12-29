The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 82

Episodes
S8 Ep. 82 - Michelle Williams, Winners Of " Pickled "
Join Stephen Colbert as he catches up with actress Michelle Williams. Then, meet the winners of Comic Relief's first ever celebrity Pickleball championship. Who will raise the inaugural Colbert Cup?
S8 Ep. 81 - John Krasinski, Sarah Polley
Join Stephen Colbert as he catches up with John Krasinski, who talks about his return to action in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3, and Sarah Polley discusses directing the drama Women Talking.
S8 Ep. 80 - Alicia Keys, Eddie Izzard
Alicia Keys discusses Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over and also performs. Plus, comedian Eddie Izzard talks about coming to New York to perform Charles Dickens' Great Expectations.
S8 Ep. 79 - The Late Show Presents: A Very Cold War Christmas, Rupaul, Ed Sheeran
Tonight on The Late Show RuPaul discusses hosting the puzzle competition Lingo followed by a performance from Ed Sheeran. Plus some festive cheer as Stephen Colbert presents A Very Cold War Christmas.