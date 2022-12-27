The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 80
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 28 Dec 2022Expires: in 7 days

Alicia Keys discusses Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over and also performs. Plus, comedian Eddie Izzard talks about coming to New York to perform Charles Dickens' Great Expectations.

Episodes
ExtrasArticles

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 80 - Alicia Keys, Eddie Izzard

Alicia Keys discusses Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over and also performs. Plus, comedian Eddie Izzard talks about coming to New York to perform Charles Dickens' Great Expectations.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 79 - The Late Show Presents: A Very Cold War Christmas, Rupaul, Ed Sheeran

Tonight on The Late Show RuPaul discusses hosting the puzzle competition Lingo followed by a performance from Ed Sheeran. Plus some festive cheer as Stephen Colbert presents A Very Cold War Christmas.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 78 - The Late Show Presents... "Red, White, and Greenland! Stephen Cold-Bear Is Lost In Space Force"

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 77 - Daniel Craig, Josh Johnson

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 76 - Former First Lady Of The United States Michelle Obama, Stromae

Former First Lady Michelle Obama chats with Stephen Colbert about her inspiring new memoir, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. Plus, Euro hip-hopper Stromae is back with new music.

Season 8