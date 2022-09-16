The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 8
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 17 Sep 2022Expires: in 7 days

Join Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with Queen Latifah and legal affairs correspondent for National Public Radio, Nina Totenberg.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 8 - Queen Latifah, Nina Totenberg

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 7 - Steve Carell, Phoenix

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest news headlines and catches up with Steve Carell, before French indie rockers Phoenix perform music from their new album.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 6 - Robert De Niro, Ethan Hawke, St. Vincent

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Robert De Niro and Ethan Hawke take "The Colbert Questionert". Plus, a musical performance by St. Vincent.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 5 - Alex Wagner; Roy Wood Jr

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest news with Alex Wagner and Roy Wood Jr.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 4 - Tom Hanks, Regina Spektor

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

Season 8