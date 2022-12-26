The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 79

Episodes
S8 Ep. 80 - Alicia Keys, Eddie Izzard
Alicia Keys discusses Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over and also performs. Plus, comedian Eddie Izzard talks about coming to New York to perform Charles Dickens' Great Expectations.
S8 Ep. 79 - The Late Show Presents: A Very Cold War Christmas, Rupaul, Ed Sheeran
Tonight on The Late Show RuPaul discusses hosting the puzzle competition Lingo followed by a performance from Ed Sheeran. Plus some festive cheer as Stephen Colbert presents A Very Cold War Christmas.
S8 Ep. 78 - The Late Show Presents... "Red, White, and Greenland! Stephen Cold-Bear Is Lost In Space Force"
S8 Ep. 77 - Daniel Craig, Josh Johnson
