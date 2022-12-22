The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 77

Episodes
S8 Ep. 77 - Daniel Craig, Josh Johnson
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 76 - Former First Lady Of The United States Michelle Obama, Stromae
Former First Lady Michelle Obama chats with Stephen Colbert about her inspiring new memoir, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. Plus, Euro hip-hopper Stromae is back with new music.
S8 Ep. 75 - Mariah Carey, Kumail Nanjiani
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 74 - Secretary Of Treasury Janet Yellen, Rob Delaney
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.