The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 76

Episodes
S8 Ep. 76 - Former First Lady Of The United States Michelle Obama, Stromae
Former First Lady Michelle Obama chats with Stephen Colbert about her inspiring new memoir, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. Plus, Euro hip-hopper Stromae is back with new music.
S8 Ep. 75 - Mariah Carey, Kumail Nanjiani
S8 Ep. 74 - Secretary Of Treasury Janet Yellen, Rob Delaney
S8 Ep. 73 - Andy Cohen And Anderson Cooper, Holiday Performance By Louis Cato And The Late Show Band
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert for "Rescue Dog Rescue" with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, followed by a special holiday performance by Louis Cato and The Late Show Band.