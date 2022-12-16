The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 73

Episodes
S8 Ep. 73 - Andy Cohen And Anderson Cooper, Holiday Performance By Louis Cato And The Late Show Band
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert for "Rescue Dog Rescue" with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, followed by a special holiday performance by Louis Cato and The Late Show Band.
S8 Ep. 72 - Jeff Goldblum, Emily Blunt, Cooking With Jose Andres And His Daughters
Harrison Ford talks on the Dutton family's history in the Yellowstone prequel 1923 and humanitarian chef Jose Andres takes on the culinary scene with his daughters in Jose Andres and Family in Spain.
S8 Ep. 71 - The Late Show Presents: A Very Cold War Christmas, Rupaul, Ed Sheeran
S8 Ep. 70 - Common, Lily Collins
