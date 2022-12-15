The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 72
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Fri 16 Dec 2022Expires: in 6 days

Harrison Ford talks on the Dutton family's history in the Yellowstone prequel 1923 and humanitarian chef Jose Andres takes on the culinary scene with his daughters in Jose Andres and Family in Spain.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 72 - Jeff Goldblum, Emily Blunt, Cooking With Jose Andres And His Daughters

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 71 - The Late Show Presents: A Very Cold War Christmas, Rupaul, Ed Sheeran

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 70 - Common, Lily Collins

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 69 - Sally Field, Filipino-American Journalist Maria Ressa

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 68 - Alicia Keys, Eddie Izzard

Alicia Keys discusses Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over and also performs. Plus, comedian Eddie Izzard talks about coming to New York to perform Charles Dickens' Great Expectations.

Season 8