The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 7

Episodes
S8 Ep. 8 - Queen Latifah, Nina Totenberg
Join Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with Queen Latifah and legal affairs correspondent for National Public Radio, Nina Totenberg.
S8 Ep. 7 - Steve Carell, Phoenix
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest news headlines and catches up with Steve Carell, before French indie rockers Phoenix perform music from their new album.
S8 Ep. 6 - Robert De Niro, Ethan Hawke, St. Vincent
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Robert De Niro and Ethan Hawke take "The Colbert Questionert". Plus, a musical performance by St. Vincent.
S8 Ep. 5 - Alex Wagner; Roy Wood Jr
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest news with Alex Wagner and Roy Wood Jr.
S8 Ep. 4 - Tom Hanks, Regina Spektor
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.