The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 69

Episodes
S8 Ep. 69 - Sally Field, Filipino-American Journalist Maria Ressa
S8 Ep. 68 - Alicia Keys, Eddie Izzard
Alicia Keys discusses Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over and also performs. Plus, comedian Eddie Izzard talks about coming to New York to perform Charles Dickens' Great Expectations.
S8 Ep. 67 - Mariah Carey, Kumail Nanjiani
Tonight on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey takes "The Colbert Questionert" and Kumail Nanjiani discusses the true crime saga Welcome to Chippendales.
S8 Ep. 66 - The Late Show Presents... "Red, White, and Greenland! Stephen Cold-Bear Is Lost In Space Force"
