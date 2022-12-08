The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 67
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Fri 9 Dec 2022Expires: in 7 days

Tonight on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey takes "The Colbert Questionert" and Kumail Nanjiani discusses the true crime saga Welcome to Chippendales.

