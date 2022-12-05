The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 64

Episodes
S8 Ep. 64 - Emily Blunt, George Saunders
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 63 - John Krasinski, Sarah Polley
Join Stephen Colbert as he catches up with John Krasinski, who talks about his return to action in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3, and Sarah Polley discusses directing the drama Women Talking.
S8 Ep. 62 - Secretary Of Treasury Janet Yellen, Rob Delaney
Stephen Colbert shares his views on a number of trending news updates and interviews the Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen, and Rob Delaney discusses the sixth season of Catastrophe.
S8 Ep. 61 - Sally Field, Filipino-American Journalist Maria Ressa
