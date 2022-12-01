The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 62
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Fri 2 Dec 2022Expires: in 6 days

Stephen Colbert shares his views on a number of trending news updates and interviews the Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen, and Rob Delaney discusses the sixth season of Catastrophe.

