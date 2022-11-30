The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 61

Episodes
S8 Ep. 61 - Sally Field, Filipino-American Journalist Maria Ressa
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 60 - Don Lemon, Gabrielle Union
S8 Ep. 59 - Senator Elizabeth Warren, Former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz
Stephen Colbert welcomes Senator Elizabeth Warren back to The Late Show to discuss the mid-term elections. Plus, Former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz on energy policy and Russian nuclear threats.
S8 Ep. 58 - Jon Stewart, Lcd Soundsystem
