The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 60

Episodes
S8 Ep. 60 - Don Lemon, Gabrielle Union
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 59 - Senator Elizabeth Warren, Former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz
Stephen Colbert welcomes Senator Elizabeth Warren back to The Late Show to discuss the mid-term elections. Plus, Former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz on energy policy and Russian nuclear threats.
S8 Ep. 58 - Jon Stewart, Lcd Soundsystem
S8 Ep. 57 - Jake Gyllenhaal, Elizabeth Debicki, Plus Special Surprise Guests!
Stephen welcomes Jake Gyllenhaal, star of the animated adventure Strange World, Elizabeth Debicki of Netflix's The Crown, plus special surprise guests! Ooh, who could they be?