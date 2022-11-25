The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 58

Episodes
S8 Ep. 58 - Jon Stewart, Lcd Soundsystem
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 57 - Jake Gyllenhaal, Elizabeth Debicki, Plus Special Surprise Guests!
Stephen welcomes Jake Gyllenhaal, star of the animated adventure Strange World, Elizabeth Debicki of Netflix's The Crown, plus special surprise guests! Ooh, who could they be?
S8 Ep. 56 - Cate Blanchett, Paul Dano, Holly Humberstone
Paul Dano opens up about starring in famed director Steven Spielberg's semi-biographical pic 'The Fabelmans'. Plus, Cate Blanchett takes "The Colbert Questionnaire" and Holly Humberstone performs.
S8 Ep. 55 - Daniel Craig, Josh Johnson
Daniel Craig sits down with Stephen Colbert to discuss Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and working with Taika Waititi on THAT new Belvedere Vodka commercial. Then, comedian Josh Johnson stands up!