The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 58
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 26 Nov 2022Expires: in 7 days

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 58 - Jon Stewart, Lcd Soundsystem

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 57 - Jake Gyllenhaal, Elizabeth Debicki, Plus Special Surprise Guests!

Stephen welcomes Jake Gyllenhaal, star of the animated adventure Strange World, Elizabeth Debicki of Netflix's The Crown, plus special surprise guests! Ooh, who could they be?

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 56 - Cate Blanchett, Paul Dano, Holly Humberstone

Paul Dano opens up about starring in famed director Steven Spielberg's semi-biographical pic 'The Fabelmans'. Plus, Cate Blanchett takes "The Colbert Questionnaire" and Holly Humberstone performs.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 55 - Daniel Craig, Josh Johnson

Daniel Craig sits down with Stephen Colbert to discuss Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and working with Taika Waititi on THAT new Belvedere Vodka commercial. Then, comedian Josh Johnson stands up!

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 54 - John Oliver, People's Sexiest Man Alive Announcement, Cast Of "the Lion King"

Season 8