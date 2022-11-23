The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 56

Episodes
S8 Ep. 56 - Cate Blanchett, Paul Dano, Holly Humberstone
Paul Dano opens up about starring in famed director Steven Spielberg's semi-biographical pic 'The Fabelmans'. Plus, Cate Blanchett takes "The Colbert Questionnaire" and Holly Humberstone performs.
S8 Ep. 55 - Daniel Craig, Josh Johnson
Daniel Craig sits down with Stephen Colbert to discuss Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and working with Taika Waititi on THAT new Belvedere Vodka commercial. Then, comedian Josh Johnson stands up!
S8 Ep. 54 - John Oliver, People's Sexiest Man Alive Announcement, Cast Of "the Lion King"
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 53 - Michelle Williams, Winners Of " Pickled "
Join Stephen Colbert as he catches up with actress Michelle Williams. Then, meet the winners of Comic Relief's first ever celebrity Pickleball championship. Who will raise the inaugural Colbert Cup?