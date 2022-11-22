The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 55
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 23 Nov 2022Expires: in 7 days

Daniel Craig sits down with Stephen Colbert to discuss Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and working with Taika Waititi on THAT new Belvedere Vodka commercial. Then, comedian Josh Johnson stands up!

image-placeholder40 mins

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 54 - John Oliver, People's Sexiest Man Alive Announcement, Cast Of "the Lion King"

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 53 - Michelle Williams, Winners Of " Pickled "

Join Stephen Colbert as he catches up with actress Michelle Williams. Then, meet the winners of Comic Relief's first ever celebrity Pickleball championship. Who will raise the inaugural Colbert Cup?

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 52 - Michael Shannon, Tig Notaro

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest trending news updaes and catches up with 'George and Tammy' star Michael Shannon, plus comedian and pickleballer Tig Notaro.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 51 - Jon Stewart, Lcd Soundsystem

Jon Stewart returns to the show for some laughs and an indepth dicussion of politics and current affairs with his friend, Stephen Colbert. Then, revered indie rockers LCD Soundsystem hit the stage.

Season 8