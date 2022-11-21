The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 54

Episodes
S8 Ep. 55 - Daniel Craig, Josh Johnson
Daniel Craig sits down with Stephen Colbert to discuss Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and working with Taika Waititi on THAT new Belvedere Vodka commercial. Then, comedian Josh Johnson stands up!
S8 Ep. 54 - John Oliver, People's Sexiest Man Alive Announcement, Cast Of "the Lion King"
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 53 - Michelle Williams, Winners Of " Pickled "
Join Stephen Colbert as he catches up with actress Michelle Williams. Then, meet the winners of Comic Relief's first ever celebrity Pickleball championship. Who will raise the inaugural Colbert Cup?
S8 Ep. 52 - Michael Shannon, Tig Notaro
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest trending news updaes and catches up with 'George and Tammy' star Michael Shannon, plus comedian and pickleballer Tig Notaro.