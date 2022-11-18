The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 53
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 19 Nov 2022Expires: in 6 days

Join Stephen Colbert as he catches up with actress Michelle Williams. Then, meet the winners of Comic Relief's first ever celebrity Pickleball championship. Who will raise the inaugural Colbert Cup?

S8 Ep. 53 - Michelle Williams, Winners Of " Pickled "

Join Stephen Colbert as he catches up with actress Michelle Williams. Then, meet the winners of Comic Relief's first ever celebrity Pickleball championship. Who will raise the inaugural Colbert Cup?

S8 Ep. 52 - Michael Shannon, Tig Notaro

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest trending news updaes and catches up with 'George and Tammy' star Michael Shannon, plus comedian and pickleballer Tig Notaro.

S8 Ep. 51 - Jon Stewart, Lcd Soundsystem

Jon Stewart returns to the show for some laughs and an indepth dicussion of politics and current affairs with his friend, Stephen Colbert. Then, revered indie rockers LCD Soundsystem hit the stage.

S8 Ep. 50 - Former First Lady Of The United States Michelle Obama, Stromae

Former First Lady Michelle Obama chats with Stephen Colbert about her inspiring new memoir, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. Plus, Euro hip-hopper Stromae is back with new music.

S8 Ep. 49 - Midterms, John Dickerson, Mike Birbiglia

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

