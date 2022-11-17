The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 52
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Fri 18 Nov 2022Expires: in 6 days

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest trending news updaes and catches up with 'George and Tammy' star Michael Shannon, plus comedian and pickleballer Tig Notaro.

S8 Ep. 52 - Michael Shannon, Tig Notaro

