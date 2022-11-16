The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 51

Episodes
S8 Ep. 51 - Jon Stewart, Lcd Soundsystem
Jon Stewart returns to the show for some laughs and an indepth dicussion of politics and current affairs with his friend, Stephen Colbert. Then, revered indie rockers LCD Soundsystem hit the stage.
S8 Ep. 50 - Former First Lady Of The United States Michelle Obama, Stromae
Former First Lady Michelle Obama chats with Stephen Colbert about her inspiring new memoir, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. Plus, Euro hip-hopper Stromae is back with new music.
S8 Ep. 49 - Midterms, John Dickerson, Mike Birbiglia
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 48 - Emily Blunt, George Saunders
Stephen invites Emily Blunt to discuss the epic journey across the Wild West in the series The English, and bestselling author George Saunders talks on his collection of short stories, Liberation Day.