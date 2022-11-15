The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 50

Episodes
S8 Ep. 50 - Former First Lady Of The United States Michelle Obama, Stromae
Former First Lady Michelle Obama chats with Stephen Colbert about her inspiring new memoir, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. Plus, Euro hip-hopper Stromae is back with new music.
S8 Ep. 49 - Midterms, John Dickerson, Mike Birbiglia
S8 Ep. 49 - Midterms, John Dickerson, Mike Birbiglia
S8 Ep. 48 - Emily Blunt, George Saunders
Stephen invites Emily Blunt to discuss the epic journey across the Wild West in the series The English, and bestselling author George Saunders talks on his collection of short stories, Liberation Day.
S8 Ep. 47 - Rose McIver, Bono Takes "the Colbert Questionert"
Tune in as Stephen Colbert analyses the midterm elections results and greets Rose McIver of the dearly departed spirited sitcom series Ghosts, followed by "Just One Question: Black Panther Edition."