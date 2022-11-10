The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 47

Episodes
S8 Ep. 47 - Rose McIver, Bono Takes "the Colbert Questionert"
Tune in as Stephen Colbert analyses the midterm elections results and greets Rose McIver of the dearly departed spirited sitcom series Ghosts, followed by "Just One Question: Black Panther Edition."
S8 Ep. 46 - Covering The Midterm Elections, John Dickerson, Mike Birbiglia
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 45 - John Oliver, People's Sexiest Man Alive Announcement, Cast Of "the Lion King"
Stephen Colbert welcomes old chum John Oliver back to the show before announcing People's Sexiest Man Alive - which probably isn't John Oliver. Then, the Broadway cast of "The Lion King" perform.