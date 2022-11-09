The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 46

Episodes
S8 Ep. 46 - Covering The Midterm Elections, John Dickerson, Mike Birbiglia
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 45 - John Oliver, People's Sexiest Man Alive Announcement, Cast Of "the Lion King"
Stephen Colbert welcomes old chum John Oliver back to the show before announcing People's Sexiest Man Alive - which probably isn't John Oliver. Then, the Broadway cast of "The Lion King" perform.
S8 Ep. 44 - Secretary Of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Ina Garten
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 43 - Bono
Bono is taking over The Late Show! In his first interview with Stephen Colbert, U2's frontman will be tonight's sole guest as he promotes his memoir, discusses his views on the world and performs solo