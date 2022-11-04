The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 43

Episodes
S8 Ep. 43 - Bono
Bono is taking over The Late Show! In his first interview with Stephen Colbert, U2's frontman will be tonight's sole guest as he promotes his memoir, discusses his views on the world and performs solo
S8 Ep. 42 - Senator Elizabeth Warren, Former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz
Stephen Colbert welcomes Senator Elizabeth Warren back to The Late Show to discuss the mid-term elections. Plus, Former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz on energy policy and Russian nuclear threats.
S8 Ep. 41 - Matthew Perry, James Taylor
Stephen Colbert grills Matthew Perry about the controversial revelations in his explosive memoir, 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing'. Plus, James Taylor Takes "The Colbert Questionert".
S8 Ep. 40 - Jennifer Hudson, Zosia Mamet
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he curates the frightening world of modern news and catches up with the multi-talented Jennifer Hudson, along with 'The Flight Attendant' star, Zosia Mamet.