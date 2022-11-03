The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 42
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Fri 4 Nov 2022Expires: in 6 days

Stephen Colbert welcomes Senator Elizabeth Warren back to The Late Show to discuss the mid-term elections. Plus, Former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz on energy policy and Russian nuclear threats.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 42 - Senator Elizabeth Warren, Former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 41 - Matthew Perry, James Taylor

Stephen Colbert grills Matthew Perry about the controversial revelations in his explosive memoir, 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing'. Plus, James Taylor Takes "The Colbert Questionert".

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 40 - Jennifer Hudson, Zosia Mamet

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he curates the frightening world of modern news and catches up with the multi-talented Jennifer Hudson, along with 'The Flight Attendant' star, Zosia Mamet.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 39 - George Stephanopoulos, Marcia Gay Harden

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 38 - Kerry Washington, Joe Walsh

Join Stephen Colbert as he lampoons the latest news and chats with 'The School for Good and Evil' star Kerry Washington. Then, Joe Walsh returns to The Late Show stage for a memorable performance.

Season 8