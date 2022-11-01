The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 40

Episodes
S8 Ep. 40 - Jennifer Hudson, Zosia Mamet
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he curates the frightening world of modern news and catches up with the multi-talented Jennifer Hudson, along with 'The Flight Attendant' star, Zosia Mamet.
S8 Ep. 39 - George Stephanopoulos, Marcia Gay Harden
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 38 - Kerry Washington, Joe Walsh
Join Stephen Colbert as he lampoons the latest news and chats with 'The School for Good and Evil' star Kerry Washington. Then, Joe Walsh returns to The Late Show stage for a memorable performance.
S8 Ep. 37 - Aubrey Plaza, Nikole Hannah-Jones
Stephen chats with actress Aubrey Plaza about how student debt turned her latest on-screen character into 'Emily the Criminal'. Plus, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones is here.