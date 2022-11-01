The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 40
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 2 Nov 2022Expires: in 7 days

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he curates the frightening world of modern news and catches up with the multi-talented Jennifer Hudson, along with 'The Flight Attendant' star, Zosia Mamet.

Episodes
ExtrasArticles

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 40 - Jennifer Hudson, Zosia Mamet

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he curates the frightening world of modern news and catches up with the multi-talented Jennifer Hudson, along with 'The Flight Attendant' star, Zosia Mamet.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 39 - George Stephanopoulos, Marcia Gay Harden

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 38 - Kerry Washington, Joe Walsh

Join Stephen Colbert as he lampoons the latest news and chats with 'The School for Good and Evil' star Kerry Washington. Then, Joe Walsh returns to The Late Show stage for a memorable performance.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 37 - Aubrey Plaza, Nikole Hannah-Jones

Stephen chats with actress Aubrey Plaza about how student debt turned her latest on-screen character into 'Emily the Criminal'. Plus, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones is here.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 36 - Eddie Redmayne, George R.R. Martin

Stephen attempts to uncover how the likeable Eddie Redmayne could play a serial killer in 'The Good Nurse'. Then, the latest news from Westeros as George R.R. Martin discusses 'House of the Dragon'

Season 8