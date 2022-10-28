The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 38

Episodes
S8 Ep. 38 - Kerry Washington, Joe Walsh
Join Stephen Colbert as he lampoons the latest news and chats with 'The School for Good and Evil' star Kerry Washington. Then, Joe Walsh returns to The Late Show stage for a memorable performance.
S8 Ep. 37 - Aubrey Plaza, Nikole Hannah-Jones
Stephen chats with actress Aubrey Plaza about how student debt turned her latest on-screen character into 'Emily the Criminal'. Plus, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones is here.
S8 Ep. 36 - Eddie Redmayne, George R.R. Martin
Stephen attempts to uncover how the likeable Eddie Redmayne could play a serial killer in 'The Good Nurse'. Then, the latest news from Westeros as George R.R. Martin discusses 'House of the Dragon'
S8 Ep. 35 - Secretary Of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Ina Garten
Secretary Of Transportation Pete Buttigieg returns to The Late Show to discuss the political landscape with Stephen Colbert. Plus, Stephen gets some cooking tips from the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten