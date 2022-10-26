The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 36

Episodes
S8 Ep. 36 - Eddie Redmayne, George R.R. Martin
Stephen attempts to uncover how the likeable Eddie Redmayne could play a serial killer in 'The Good Nurse'. Then, the latest news from Westeros as George R.R. Martin discusses 'House of the Dragon'
S8 Ep. 35 - Secretary Of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Ina Garten
Secretary Of Transportation Pete Buttigieg returns to The Late Show to discuss the political landscape with Stephen Colbert. Plus, Stephen gets some cooking tips from the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten
S8 Ep. 34 - Queen Latifah, Nina Totenberg
Join Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with Queen Latifah and legal affairs correspondent for National Public Radio, Nina Totenberg.
S8 Ep. 33 - Anderson Cooper, Sosie Bacon
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert for a searing analysis of the latest news headlines with Anderson Cooper, before catching up with Sosie Bacon, star of the terrifying horror flick "Smile".