The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 36
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Thu 27 Oct 2022Expires: in 7 days

Stephen attempts to uncover how the likeable Eddie Redmayne could play a serial killer in 'The Good Nurse'. Then, the latest news from Westeros as George R.R. Martin discusses 'House of the Dragon'

S8 Ep. 36 - Eddie Redmayne, George R.R. Martin

S8 Ep. 35 - Secretary Of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Ina Garten

Secretary Of Transportation Pete Buttigieg returns to The Late Show to discuss the political landscape with Stephen Colbert. Plus, Stephen gets some cooking tips from the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten

S8 Ep. 34 - Queen Latifah, Nina Totenberg

Join Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with Queen Latifah and legal affairs correspondent for National Public Radio, Nina Totenberg.

S8 Ep. 33 - Anderson Cooper, Sosie Bacon

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert for a searing analysis of the latest news headlines with Anderson Cooper, before catching up with Sosie Bacon, star of the terrifying horror flick "Smile".

S8 Ep. 32 - Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Armando Iannucci, Dermot Kennedy

Join Stephen Colbert as he discusses the state of the union with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and catches up with Armando Iannucci prior to the season two launch of his space comedy Avenue 5.

Season 8