The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 34
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 25 Oct 2022Expires: in 7 days

Join Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with Queen Latifah and legal affairs correspondent for National Public Radio, Nina Totenberg.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 34 - Queen Latifah, Nina Totenberg

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 33 - Anderson Cooper, Sosie Bacon

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert for a searing analysis of the latest news headlines with Anderson Cooper, before catching up with Sosie Bacon, star of the terrifying horror flick "Smile".

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 32 - Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Armando Iannucci, Dermot Kennedy

Join Stephen Colbert as he discusses the state of the union with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and catches up with Armando Iannucci prior to the season two launch of his space comedy Avenue 5.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 31 - Dr. Anthony Fauci, Cody Keenan

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he engages in candid conversations with Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci, plus former speechwriter to Barrack Obama, Cody Keenan.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 30 - George Clooney, Alex G

Join Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest news updates and catches up with the always cool George Clooney. Plus, Alex G performs music from his new album "God Save the Animals".

Season 8