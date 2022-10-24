The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 34

Episodes
S8 Ep. 34 - Queen Latifah, Nina Totenberg
Join Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with Queen Latifah and legal affairs correspondent for National Public Radio, Nina Totenberg.
S8 Ep. 33 - Anderson Cooper, Sosie Bacon
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert for a searing analysis of the latest news headlines with Anderson Cooper, before catching up with Sosie Bacon, star of the terrifying horror flick "Smile".
S8 Ep. 32 - Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Armando Iannucci, Dermot Kennedy
Join Stephen Colbert as he discusses the state of the union with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and catches up with Armando Iannucci prior to the season two launch of his space comedy Avenue 5.
S8 Ep. 31 - Dr. Anthony Fauci, Cody Keenan
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he engages in candid conversations with Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci, plus former speechwriter to Barrack Obama, Cody Keenan.