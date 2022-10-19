The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 31

Episodes
S8 Ep. 32 - Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Armando Iannucci, Dermot Kennedy
Join Stephen Colbert as he discusses the state of the union with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and catches up with Armando Iannucci prior to the season two launch of his space comedy Avenue 5.
S8 Ep. 31 - Dr. Anthony Fauci, Cody Keenan
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he engages in candid conversations with Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci, plus former speechwriter to Barrack Obama, Cody Keenan.
S8 Ep. 30 - George Clooney, Alex G
Join Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest news updates and catches up with the always cool George Clooney. Plus, Alex G performs music from his new album "God Save the Animals".
S8 Ep. 29 - Maggie Haberman, Stephen Colbert Presents: Tooning Out The News
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 28 - Jeremy Strong, Ed Sheeran
Join Stephen Colbert as he gives his views on the news and catches up with "Succession" star Jeremy Strong and singer Ed Sheeran, who will also hit the Late Show stage for a knockout performance.