The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 30

Episodes
S8 Ep. 30 - George Clooney, Alex G
Join Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest news updates and catches up with the always cool George Clooney. Plus, Alex G performs music from his new album "God Save the Animals".
S8 Ep. 29 - Maggie Haberman, Stephen Colbert Presents: Tooning Out The News
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 28 - Jeremy Strong, Ed Sheeran
Join Stephen Colbert as he gives his views on the news and catches up with "Succession" star Jeremy Strong and singer Ed Sheeran, who will also hit the Late Show stage for a knockout performance.
S8 Ep. 27 - George Stephanopoulos, Marcia Gay Harden
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he single-handedly scorches the political landscape and catches up with long-term GMA host George Stephanopoulos and "So Help Me Todd" star Marcia Gay Harden