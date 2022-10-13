The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 27

Episodes
S8 Ep. 27 - George Stephanopoulos, Marcia Gay Harden
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he single-handedly scorches the political landscape and catches up with long-term GMA host George Stephanopoulos and "So Help Me Todd" star Marcia Gay Harden
S8 Ep. 26 - John Lithgow, Wendell Pierce
Join Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the news and chats with a busier than ever John Lithgow. Then, Wendell Pierce talks about hitting Broadway as Willy Loman in "Death of a Salesman".
S8 Ep. 25 - Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, Paul Mecurio
"In Bruges" stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson share the joy of reuniting on screen in "The Banshees of Inisherin". Stephen Colbert also welcomes chatty comedian Paul Mercurio back to The Late Show
S8 Ep. 24 - Samuel L. Jackson, Clarissa Ward
