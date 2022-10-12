The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 26
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Thu 13 Oct 2022Expires: in 6 days

Join Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the news and chats with a busier than ever John Lithgow. Then, Wendell Pierce talks about hitting Broadway as Willy Loman in "Death of a Salesman".

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 26 - John Lithgow, Wendell Pierce

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 25 - Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, Paul Mecurio

"In Bruges" stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson share the joy of reuniting on screen in "The Banshees of Inisherin". Stephen Colbert also welcomes chatty comedian Paul Mercurio back to The Late Show

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 24 - Samuel L. Jackson, Clarissa Ward

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 23 - Cate Blanchett, Domhnall Gleeson, First Drafts With Evie Colbert

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with actors Cate Blanchett and Domhnall Gleeson. Plus, First Drafts With Evie Colbert

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 22 - Dr. Anthony Fauci, Cody Keenan

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he engages in candid conversations with Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci, plus former speechwriter to Barrack Obama, Cody Keenan.

Season 8