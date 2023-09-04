The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 259

Episodes
S8 Ep. 259 - Jennifer Garner, Rep. Katie Porter, “rescue Dog Rescue” With Jennifer Garner
Guesting are U.S. Representative Katie Porter, Jennifer Garner discusses the high-stakes drama The Last Thing He Told Me and helps with "Rescue Dog Rescue."
S8 Ep. 258 - Corey Stoll, Geese
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Corey Stoll. Plus, a performance by Geese.
S8 Ep. 257 - The Late Show Presents: A Very Cold War Christmas, Rupaul, Ed Sheeran
Tonight on The Late Show RuPaul discusses hosting the puzzle competition Lingo followed by a performance from Ed Sheeran. Plus some festive cheer as Stephen Colbert presents A Very Cold War Christmas.
S8 Ep. 256 - Quentin Tarantino
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Quentin Tarantino. Plus, Stephen reveals the next People's "Sexiest Man Alive".