The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 259
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 5 Sep 2023

Guesting are U.S. Representative Katie Porter, Jennifer Garner discusses the high-stakes drama The Last Thing He Told Me and helps with "Rescue Dog Rescue."

39 mins

S8 Ep. 259 - Jennifer Garner, Rep. Katie Porter, “rescue Dog Rescue” With Jennifer Garner

40 mins

S8 Ep. 258 - Corey Stoll, Geese

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Corey Stoll. Plus, a performance by Geese.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 257 - The Late Show Presents: A Very Cold War Christmas, Rupaul, Ed Sheeran

Tonight on The Late Show RuPaul discusses hosting the puzzle competition Lingo followed by a performance from Ed Sheeran. Plus some festive cheer as Stephen Colbert presents A Very Cold War Christmas.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 256 - Quentin Tarantino

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Quentin Tarantino. Plus, Stephen reveals the next People's "Sexiest Man Alive".

40 mins

S8 Ep. 255 - Prince Harry, The Duke Of Sussex, Kal Penn, Performance By Big Thief

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, takes "The Colbert Questionert", followed by Kal Penn tackling questions in the series Getting Warmer, and the indie rock band Big Thief.

Season 8