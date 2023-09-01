The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 258
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 2 Sep 2023

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Corey Stoll. Plus, a performance by Geese.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 258 - Corey Stoll, Geese

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Corey Stoll. Plus, a performance by Geese.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 257 - The Late Show Presents: A Very Cold War Christmas, Rupaul, Ed Sheeran

Tonight on The Late Show RuPaul discusses hosting the puzzle competition Lingo followed by a performance from Ed Sheeran. Plus some festive cheer as Stephen Colbert presents A Very Cold War Christmas.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 256 - Quentin Tarantino

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Quentin Tarantino. Plus, Stephen reveals the next People's "Sexiest Man Alive".

40 mins

S8 Ep. 255 - Prince Harry, The Duke Of Sussex, Kal Penn, Performance By Big Thief

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, takes "The Colbert Questionert", followed by Kal Penn tackling questions in the series Getting Warmer, and the indie rock band Big Thief.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 254 - Chris Hayes, Jack White

MSNBC's Chris Hayes visits the show to help Stephen Colbert unpack the latest revelations from the House committee hearing investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Plus, Jack White performs.

Season 8