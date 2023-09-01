The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 258

Episodes
S8 Ep. 258 - Corey Stoll, Geese
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Corey Stoll. Plus, a performance by Geese.
S8 Ep. 257 - The Late Show Presents: A Very Cold War Christmas, Rupaul, Ed Sheeran
Tonight on The Late Show RuPaul discusses hosting the puzzle competition Lingo followed by a performance from Ed Sheeran. Plus some festive cheer as Stephen Colbert presents A Very Cold War Christmas.
S8 Ep. 256 - Quentin Tarantino
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Quentin Tarantino. Plus, Stephen reveals the next People's "Sexiest Man Alive".
S8 Ep. 255 - Prince Harry, The Duke Of Sussex, Kal Penn, Performance By Big Thief
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, takes "The Colbert Questionert", followed by Kal Penn tackling questions in the series Getting Warmer, and the indie rock band Big Thief.