The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 256

Episodes
S8 Ep. 256 - Quentin Tarantino
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Quentin Tarantino. Plus, Stephen reveals the next People's "Sexiest Man Alive".
S8 Ep. 255 - Prince Harry, The Duke Of Sussex, Kal Penn, Performance By Big Thief
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, takes "The Colbert Questionert", followed by Kal Penn tackling questions in the series Getting Warmer, and the indie rock band Big Thief.
S8 Ep. 254 - Chris Hayes, Jack White
MSNBC's Chris Hayes visits the show to help Stephen Colbert unpack the latest revelations from the House committee hearing investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Plus, Jack White performs.
S8 Ep. 253 - John Dickerson, Mike Birbiglia
Stephen is joined by journalist John Dickerson for a critique of the most important midterm elections in recent history - as the count happens. Plus, comedian Mike Birbiglia talks about his stage show