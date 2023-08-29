The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 255
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 30 Aug 2023

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, takes "The Colbert Questionert", followed by Kal Penn tackling questions in the series Getting Warmer, and the indie rock band Big Thief.

40 mins

40 mins

S8 Ep. 254 - Chris Hayes, Jack White

MSNBC's Chris Hayes visits the show to help Stephen Colbert unpack the latest revelations from the House committee hearing investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Plus, Jack White performs.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 253 - John Dickerson, Mike Birbiglia

Stephen is joined by journalist John Dickerson for a critique of the most important midterm elections in recent history - as the count happens. Plus, comedian Mike Birbiglia talks about his stage show

40 mins

S8 Ep. 252 - John David Washington, Naomi Osaka, Spoon

Stephen Colbert's guests tonight are John David Washington of the crime epic Amsterdam, and four-time Grand Slam champion, tennis phenom Naomi Osaka. Plus, rock band Spoon performs.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 251 - Brooke Shields, Clint Smith, Performance By Weyes Blood

Brooke Shields discusses her documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields and New York Times best selling author Clint Smith promotes his new book Above Ground. Weyes Blood performs soft rock music.

