The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 253

Episodes
S8 Ep. 253 - John Dickerson, Mike Birbiglia
Stephen is joined by journalist John Dickerson for a critique of the most important midterm elections in recent history - as the count happens. Plus, comedian Mike Birbiglia talks about his stage show
S8 Ep. 252 - John David Washington, Naomi Osaka, Spoon
Stephen Colbert's guests tonight are John David Washington of the crime epic Amsterdam, and four-time Grand Slam champion, tennis phenom Naomi Osaka. Plus, rock band Spoon performs.
S8 Ep. 251 - Brooke Shields, Clint Smith, Performance By Weyes Blood
Brooke Shields discusses her documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields and New York Times best selling author Clint Smith promotes his new book Above Ground. Weyes Blood performs soft rock music.
S8 Ep. 250 - Former First Lady Of The United States Michelle Obama, Stromae
Former First Lady Michelle Obama chats with Stephen Colbert about her inspiring new memoir, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. Plus, Euro hip-hopper Stromae is back with new music.