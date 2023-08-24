The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 252

Episodes
S8 Ep. 252 - John David Washington, Naomi Osaka, Spoon
Stephen Colbert's guests tonight are John David Washington of the crime epic Amsterdam, and four-time Grand Slam champion, tennis phenom Naomi Osaka. Plus, rock band Spoon performs.
S8 Ep. 251 - Brooke Shields, Clint Smith, Performance By Weyes Blood
Brooke Shields discusses her documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields and New York Times best selling author Clint Smith promotes his new book Above Ground. Weyes Blood performs soft rock music.
S8 Ep. 250 - Former First Lady Of The United States Michelle Obama, Stromae
Former First Lady Michelle Obama chats with Stephen Colbert about her inspiring new memoir, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. Plus, Euro hip-hopper Stromae is back with new music.
S8 Ep. 249 - Steven Spielberg & John Williams
Join Stephen Colbert as his special guests Steven Spielberg and composer John Williams look back on their long and successful artistic relationship, especially in Oscar nominated The Fabelmans.