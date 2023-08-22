The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 250

Episodes
S8 Ep. 250 - Former First Lady Of The United States Michelle Obama, Stromae
Former First Lady Michelle Obama chats with Stephen Colbert about her inspiring new memoir, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. Plus, Euro hip-hopper Stromae is back with new music.
S8 Ep. 249 - Steven Spielberg & John Williams
Join Stephen Colbert as his special guests Steven Spielberg and composer John Williams look back on their long and successful artistic relationship, especially in Oscar nominated The Fabelmans.
S8 Ep. 248 - Prince Harry, The Duke Of Sussex
An exclusive late night guest appearance with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, discussing his memoir Spare.
S8 Ep. 247 - Tom Hanks, Rachael & Vilray
Join Stephen Colbert as he riffs the news and catches up with Tom Hanks of comedy drama film A Man Called Otto and the upcoming romcom Asteroid City. Plus, jazz duo Rachael & Vilray perform.