The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 249
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 22 Aug 2023

Join Stephen Colbert as his special guests Steven Spielberg and composer John Williams look back on their long and successful artistic relationship, especially in Oscar nominated The Fabelmans.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 250 - Former First Lady Of The United States Michelle Obama, Stromae

Former First Lady Michelle Obama chats with Stephen Colbert about her inspiring new memoir, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. Plus, Euro hip-hopper Stromae is back with new music.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 249 - Steven Spielberg & John Williams

40 mins

S8 Ep. 248 - Prince Harry, The Duke Of Sussex

An exclusive late night guest appearance with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, discussing his memoir Spare.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 247 - Tom Hanks, Rachael & Vilray

Join Stephen Colbert as he riffs the news and catches up with Tom Hanks of comedy drama film A Man Called Otto and the upcoming romcom Asteroid City. Plus, jazz duo Rachael & Vilray perform.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 246 - Stephen A. Smith, Dylan McDermott, Davido, The Cast Of Ted Lasso

Guests are Stephen A. Smith, sports journalist & commentator on ESPN's First Take, Dylan McDermott, star of FBI: Most Wanted, and Davido performs. Special appearance by the cast of Ted Lasso.

