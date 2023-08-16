The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 246

Episodes
S8 Ep. 246 - Stephen A. Smith, Dylan McDermott, Davido, The Cast Of Ted Lasso
Guests are Stephen A. Smith, sports journalist & commentator on ESPN's First Take, Dylan McDermott, star of FBI: Most Wanted, and Davido performs. Special appearance by the cast of Ted Lasso.
S8 Ep. 245 - Michelle Yeoh, Riley Keough
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Michelle Yeoh delves into the unravelling reality of Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Riley Keough discusses the inspiration for Daisy Jones & The Six.
S8 Ep. 244 - Vice President Kamala Harris, Carrie Coon
Vice President Kamala Harris sits for an exclusive interview with Stephen Colbert. Plus, Carrie Coon chats about her starring role in the true crime thriller Boston Strangler.
S8 Ep. 243 - James Marsden, Performance By Joy Oladokun, Nicolas Cage Takes The “colbert Questionert”
Stephen Colbert is joined by James Marsden talking about his comedy series Jury Duty. Pop singer Joy Oladokun performs and Nicolas Cage takes the "Colbert Questionert."