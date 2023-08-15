The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 245
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 16 Aug 2023

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Michelle Yeoh delves into the unravelling reality of Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Riley Keough discusses the inspiration for Daisy Jones & The Six.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 245 - Michelle Yeoh, Riley Keough

40 mins

S8 Ep. 244 - Vice President Kamala Harris, Carrie Coon

Vice President Kamala Harris sits for an exclusive interview with Stephen Colbert. Plus, Carrie Coon chats about her starring role in the true crime thriller Boston Strangler.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 243 - James Marsden, Performance By Joy Oladokun, Nicolas Cage Takes The “colbert Questionert”

Stephen Colbert is joined by James Marsden talking about his comedy series Jury Duty. Pop singer Joy Oladokun performs and Nicolas Cage takes the "Colbert Questionert."

40 mins

S8 Ep. 242 - Rachel Brosnahan, Murray Bartlett

Rachel Brosnahan chats with Stephen Colbert about the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Murray Bartlett details his two projects: The Last of Us and Extrapolations.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 241 - Kieran Culkin, Run The Jewels

Stephen Colbert feeds his Succession obsession and welcomes two-time Emmy nominee Kieran Culkin back to The Late Show. And hip hop duo Run The Jewels perform, while Joe Walsh continues his residency.

Season 8