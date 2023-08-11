The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 243
Air Date: Sat 12 Aug 2023

Stephen Colbert is joined by James Marsden talking about his comedy series Jury Duty. Pop singer Joy Oladokun performs and Nicolas Cage takes the "Colbert Questionert."

40 mins

S8 Ep. 243 - James Marsden, Performance By Joy Oladokun, Nicolas Cage Takes The "colbert Questionert"

40 mins

S8 Ep. 242 - Rachel Brosnahan, Murray Bartlett

Rachel Brosnahan chats with Stephen Colbert about the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Murray Bartlett details his two projects: The Last of Us and Extrapolations.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 241 - Kieran Culkin, Run The Jewels

Stephen Colbert feeds his Succession obsession and welcomes two-time Emmy nominee Kieran Culkin back to The Late Show. And hip hop duo Run The Jewels perform, while Joe Walsh continues his residency.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 240 - Janelle Monáe, Cooking With Jamie Oliver, M Night Shyamalan & Samuel L. Jackson

Singer Janelle Monáe talks about her role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Stephen cooks up a storm with chef Jamie Oliver. Plus, a special appearance by M Night Shyamalan and Samuel L. Jackson.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 239 - Sir Patrick Stewart, Ke Huy Quan, Boyz II Men

Sir Patrick Stewart talks about steps into the next chapter of Star Trek: Picard, Ke Huy Quan offers insights into American Born Chinese and a special appearance by the vocal harmony group Boyz II Men

Season 8