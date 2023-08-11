The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 243

Episodes
S8 Ep. 243 - James Marsden, Performance By Joy Oladokun, Nicolas Cage Takes The “colbert Questionert”
Stephen Colbert is joined by James Marsden talking about his comedy series Jury Duty. Pop singer Joy Oladokun performs and Nicolas Cage takes the "Colbert Questionert."
S8 Ep. 242 - Rachel Brosnahan, Murray Bartlett
Rachel Brosnahan chats with Stephen Colbert about the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Murray Bartlett details his two projects: The Last of Us and Extrapolations.
S8 Ep. 241 - Kieran Culkin, Run The Jewels
Stephen Colbert feeds his Succession obsession and welcomes two-time Emmy nominee Kieran Culkin back to The Late Show. And hip hop duo Run The Jewels perform, while Joe Walsh continues his residency.
S8 Ep. 240 - Janelle Monáe, Cooking With Jamie Oliver, M Night Shyamalan & Samuel L. Jackson
Singer Janelle Monáe talks about her role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Stephen cooks up a storm with chef Jamie Oliver. Plus, a special appearance by M Night Shyamalan and Samuel L. Jackson.